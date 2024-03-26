That strong phase immediately after the break can give national coach Ronald Koeman something to hold on to for the Dutch national team. Some quick, well-executed attacks were on display in the practice match against Germany on Tuesday evening in front of 48,590 spectators in Frankfurt. Two great chances, two just over.

At the same time, the second part of the second half showed the vulnerability of this Dutch team. Pushed too far back, unable to cope with Germany's fast, neat positional play. They get plenty of chances and the goal is inevitable, the pressure is so great: striker Niclas Füllkrug scores the winner five minutes before the end.

This makes it 2-1, in the last game against a top country before the European Championships in Germany next summer. 82 days before the first match at the European Championship, in mid-June, the Dutch team once again failed to achieve a result against a tough European opponent. Defeats against France, Croatia, Italy and now Germany – all in one year – mark Koeman's second, difficult term.

Discharge at Germany

Discharge can be seen in Germany, late in the evening in the sold-out Deutsche Bank Park, formerly the Waldstadion. The team wanted to show itself in front of its own audience in the run-up to the European Championships. The German team has been struggling for years, although the surprising 2-0 win over France last weekend gave new hope for a great summer.

A huge banner hangs over the stands: Germany says thank you – Kaiser Franz. Old images are shown of Franz Beckenbauer, who died earlier this year, captain of the West German team that won the world title in 1974. It is a nice tribute – we also say goodbye to Andreas Brehme, who passed away in February, who helped West Germany win the world title in 1990. “Two great heroes have been lost,” shouts the stadium speaker.

Memories of '1974'

In a skybox sits the now depleted Dutch team that played the 1974 World Cup final against the then West Germany. Willem van Hanegem, Arie Haan, Johan Nees-kens, Ruud Krol – they are all there. There is a mini-exhibition in the press room, with plenty of references to the famous final, fifty years ago next summer.

But Germany is also looking ahead, slowly getting into the European Championship atmosphere, the tournament ball is already ready. Although the initial phase does not help the mood. During a throw-in, Germany clumsily loses the ball due to a careless backpass from Maximilian Mittelstädt on the left flank. Dutch striker Memphis Depay reacts alertly, wins the ball, keeps Jonathan Tah away and gives a careful cross to midfielder Joey Veerman, who makes it 0-1 after four minutes with a controlled, well-placed volley.

This Oranje is above all: giving away a lot of opportunities

This Oranje is also, and above all: giving away a lot of opportunities. From a corner kick by Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala is released far too easily in the penalty area. He passes to the approaching Mittelstädt, who makes up for his mistake from just before with a nice long shot. So 1-1, after ten minutes. German national coach Julian Nagelsmann is very relieved.

Stiff defense, little possession of the ball

The Dutch team has to rely on stiff defense, with five men at the back. In possession of the ball it is poor in phases. The attack build-up via the two attacking backs, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries, is going reasonably well, but creates few clear-cut opportunities. The long ball is regularly played forward from the back, after which it sometimes comes back just as quickly.

Where Germany often creates opportunities through organized, well-organized positional play. They find each other easily, with short, quick combinations. There is so much more movement and creativity.

The difference in playing style is best illustrated after more than fifteen minutes. Musiala and Ilkay Gündogan cut through the heart of the Dutch defense with beautiful interplay, which almost led to a goal. Where the Dutch team manages to launch the fast Donyell Malen on a counter shortly afterwards – an opportunity arises.

It was only in the second half that the Dutch team shed their hesitation. It knows how to play cleverly through Germany's lines, often through the sides. But first Tijjani Reijnders and then Depay both pass into a very promising position.

Then Germany turns on, looking for victory. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen makes a clever save with his left hand in the short corner, from a hard shot by Musiala. And in the final phase again brilliantly on a bet from substitute Thomas Müller.

For a moment it still hits, striker Niclas Füllkrug heads from a corner, Verbruggen gets his hand behind the ball. But according to the goal line technology, it appears to have been just behind the line: 2-1 for Germany. The Dutch still have a lot of work to do towards the European Championship.

The ball has just crossed the line after Niclas Füllkrug's header (wearing shirt number 9); goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen gets his hand just behind the ball. Photo Maurice van Steen/ANP