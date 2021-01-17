Catamarca registered 144 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deaths, according to the official part released this Saturday night.

In a context of increasing virus circulation, the contagion curve showed a strong jump compared to the 86 positives of the previous day.

Of those infected that were detected this Saturday, 91 are from the department Capital, 25 of Belen, 11 out of Peace, eight of Old Valley, three of Capayan, three of Santa Rosa, two of Fray Mamerto Esquiú and one of Ambato.

The new positives were diagnosed as follows: 116 by PCR tests, 13 by antigen tests and 14 by epidemiological link.

Even with the escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: carries a total of 4,423.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, in March, remained at 21.

In the last 24 hours, 380 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 63 recovered patients: 53 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, five in Valle Viejo, three in La Paz and two in Fray Mamerto Esquiú. A total of 2,912 people have already overcome Covid-19.

Meanwhile, active cases (people with the disease) increased to 1,490 (Friday was 1,409).

At Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are nine Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, seven of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 33%, While the use of respirators is 22% of the total equipment installed.

LP