Behind the public apology with the police officers he allegedly assaulted, the mayoress from CuauhtemocSandra Cuevas, attended this Thursday a audience again in the courts of north prison, because the sorry was incompletepoints out a judge, since the mayor did not mention their names.

His hearing took place this Tuesday around 09:00, where the Public ministry will ask for the refund legal process against him, since a judge determined that the public apology offered last Thursday, does not establish the parameters implied by the settlement agreement against the elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City.

It should be remembered that due to the alleged acts for which the official from the capital is accused, they were carried out against elements of the local police last February. Given this, proceeded against the mayoressso one Control Judge decided to suspend the mayor of Cuauhtemoc of her duties as mayor.

What will proceed?

The Judge will be able to determine if it can again be suspended Sandra Cuevas as mayor of Cuauhtemoc o explain step by step the procedure for the public apology correctly to the elements of the SSC.