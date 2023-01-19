Meanwhile, data from Ukraine indicates that supplies may partially recover on Friday.

Russian gas supplies to Europe via pipelines fell to their lowest post-Soviet level in 2022, as shipments to major importers fell due to the crisis in Ukraine and suspected sabotage that damaged a key pipeline.

Gazprom had already reduced flows to 32.6 million cubic meters through the Suga measuring point on Tuesday, down nearly 8 percent from several days earlier.

Ukraine’s state gas transport company said customer orders are expected to reach 35.2 million cubic meters through the Suga gauge point on Friday, indicating a possible partial recovery in supplies.

The Kremlin referred questions about the reduction of gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine in recent days to Gazprom, saying it was a commercial matter.

The Italian energy company, Eni, said on Thursday that it had no problems with gas supplies from Russia.