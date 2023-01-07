United put in a strong line-up from the start and took an early lead thanks to a shot from Brazilian striker Anthony that curled into the far corner after four minutes..

And with Everton’s absence from victories in the last seven matches in all competitions before his trip to Old Trafford, Everton fans feared the worst, but ten minutes later Connor Cody took advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper David De Gea to score the equalizer..

United had several chances to take the lead again before Cody scored an own goal after turning a cross from Rashford past fellow Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford shortly after the start of the second half, putting the hosts ahead 2-1..

Substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he had given Everton the equalizer late on, following up a shot near the post, but the VAR ruled the goal out for offside..

Everton’s problems worsened when Rashford scored a penalty kick in stoppage time to score for the fifth consecutive game and United won for the seventh consecutive game in all competitions..