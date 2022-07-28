Though PewDiePie He is one of the largest content creators in all of YouTube, this does not exempt him from starring in a couple of controversies a year. Thus, the YouTuber is currently in the public eyethis after he made fun of sign language.

During a video reacting to TikTok videos, PewDiePie came across a story by scarlet_may.1. Nevertheless, the YouTuber stopped the video a few seconds after starting to watch it, to make fun of scarlet_may.1’s big nails, mentioning:

“Nope. I’m not going to listen to this. She has your crazy nails, Maya.”

Not Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman??? pic.twitter.com/sugizTcosx — (@Iced_Exponet) July 27, 2022

After this case became known, scarlet_may.1 issued the following statement:

“I feel like it was very weird, very unnecessary, but at the same time, I’m not surprised. Im used to that. It’s been a big problem in the deaf community. I have been trying to normalize and say that using your fingernails while speaking is normal. It’s okay If any other listening person were telling this story, but had long fingernails and didn’t need to sign to get their point across, they would have heard the whole story and maybe even laughed, but since I have to signal to communicate, and I have long nails, stopped the video after two seconds If you made a mistake, admit the mistake. You can not only make fun of deaf people who have been struggling for years with people like you, and go about your day as if nothing happened.

Until now, PewDiePie has not issued a statement where he manages to clarify this situation, or at least apologize. In related topics, you can learn more about the youtuber here.

Via: Gaming Bible