Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will appear before the court, today, Monday, in Jerusalem in the context of corruption charges against him, as the head of state begins consultations to select a candidate to form the next government.

The judges of the Jerusalem District Court had set the fifth of April as the date for the start of hearing witnesses on charges related to the prime minister’s acceptance of luxurious gifts and his endeavor to grant regulatory facilities to influential media outlets in exchange for positive media coverage.

Netanyahu, who is considered the first prime minister to face official accusations while in office, denies what is attributed to him.

Netanyahu is expected to receive the support of 30 Likud lawmakers, in addition to 16 representatives representing the ultra-Orthodox religious parties in Israel, and six votes from the hard-right “Religious Zionism” party, for a total of 52 seats.

According to the previous scenario, the prime minister still needs nine additional seats, which are needed to form the government.

As for the opposition, it appears that it is incompatible with a candidate to form a government, and thus Netanyahu may receive most of the recommendations.

Rivlin had indicated last week that he would not abide by referring to the numbers and that he might grant the mandate to form the government to the MP who has a greater chance.

“We heal the divisions between us and rebuild Israeli society,” the Israeli president said.

In remarks that infuriated Likud, he added that “coalitions out of the ordinary” might be required to break the political deadlock.