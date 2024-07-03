ANDFormer footballer Germán Gutiérrez de Piñeres died this Tuesday in Bogotá, at the age of 67. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Through social media, journalist Manuel Salazar, once the match between Brazil and Colombia in the Copa América ended, asked for help for the former player, due to a medical emergency. When the ambulance arrived at his home, he no longer had vital signs.

This was the career of Germán Gutiérrez de Piñeres, three-time champion with Millonarios

Germán Gutiérrez de Piñeres (third in the top row), on the roster of Millonarios champion in 1988.

Gutiérrez de Piñeres only played for Millonarios, with whom he acted between 1978 and 1989. JHe played 313 official matches and won three league titles, in 1978, 1987 and 1988.

He was a strong defender who had no problem with hitting and who, as a result, left a record of 19 red cards in Colombian football. The arrival of Alberto Gamero as a player to Millonarios in 1988 gradually relegated Gutiérrez de Piñeres to the bench, until he retired definitively. In 1990 he began to work as a coach for the club’s lower divisions.

He was the head coach of Millonarios in 2002 and technical assistant to Slodoban Zecevic and Juan José Peláez in Santa Fe, between 1998 and 1999.

German Gutierrez de Pineres

He also managed some teams in the second division, such as Fiorentina, from Florence (Caquetá), Academia Bogotana, El Cóndor and Girardot Fútbol Club, and had a short stint at Alianza de El Salvador.

He was also a graduate of Inpahu, a social communicator, and worked as a commentator on various radio and television media.

Juan Carlos Díaz, during his time as coach of Cúcuta Deportivo.

News in development.

