And the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, AFAD, stated in a statement that the two earthquakes occurred in the Gokson region in the state of Kahramanmaraş, with the first measuring 5 and the second measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The first earthquake occurred at 20:16 local time, at a depth of 7 kilometers underground.

As for the second earthquake, it occurred minutes after the first, at 20:22, at a depth of 6.83 kilometers underground.

Difficult conditions in northwestern Syria

The Associated Press reported in a report that three months after a massive earthquake occurred in Turkey and Syria, living conditions are still deteriorating in northwestern Syria, which is under opposition control, according to officials who visited the region on Wednesday.

The February 6 earthquake killed more than 50,000 people, including more than 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The Idlib governorate in northwestern Syria is home to about 4 million people, many of whom were displaced as a result of the country’s 12-year-old civil war.

David Cardin, deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syrian crisis at the United Nations, said that since the earthquake occurred, about 2,000 trucks have crossed the border from Turkey, providing aid such as shelter, food, medical supplies and more.

“We have progressed since the first days, but there is still a lot to do,” he said.

Funding is one of the problems, he noted. Although the rapid appeal was fully funded and raised $400 million, the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan, which existed before the earthquake and requires billions of dollars in aid, was only 7 percent funded.

Cardin urged that the two border crossings between Turkey and Syria after the earthquake remain open for three months to allow aid to pass.

More crises

Patrick Mutai, shelters coordinator for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said that before the earthquake, about two million people in Syria needed aid, including 1.8 million people living in camps. Of those, about 800,000 people live in tents that need to be replaced.

“The earthquake exposed a population to more crises,” Mutai added, noting that 1.1 million people in Syria need shelter.