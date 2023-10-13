Criminal lawyer Yehudi Moszkowicz is, according to the Flemish newspaper The standard identified as a suspect in a Belgian criminal investigation. According to The standard Moszkowicz was arrested in Beveren prison at the end of September when he was visiting a client there. It concerns the Flemish Flor Bressers who is seen as one of the largest cocaine smugglers in the country.

“After interrogation, the lawyer was suspected of membership of a criminal organization,” said spokesperson Eric Van Der Sypt in The standard. “The investigating judge then released him under conditions.” One of those conditions is that Moszkowicz is no longer allowed to have contact with his client Flor Bressers and his advisors.

Bressers is suspected of large-scale cocaine smuggling and, according to some sources, is said to have collaborated with Brabander Bolle Jos, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the Netherlands. Because Bressers’ name also appears in Dutch investigations into drug smuggling and related criminal offenses, he is said to have hired Moszkowicz’s services here. For example, Bressers is named as the owner of 12.5 million euros in cash that was found in a flat in Eindhoven in the spring of 2020.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

According to the public prosecutor’s office, Moszkowicz, a member of the well-known lawyer family, provided services to his client Bressers that went beyond a normal lawyer-client relationship. It is not known exactly what he would have done. Opposite The standard Yehudi Moszkowicz denies that he has been arrested and identified as a suspect. “I don’t know what you are talking about,” said the criminal lawyer who has an office in Utrecht.

After Inez Weski, Yehudi Moszkowicz is the second criminal lawyer suspected of involvement in the criminal organization of a suspected client. Weski is said to have passed on information from prison to accomplices for her client Taghi. It is still unclear if and when her case will be heard in court. Last year, Youssef Taghi, a cousin of Weski’s client Ridouan Taghi, was convicted of similar offences.