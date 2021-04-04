KShortly after finishing high school, the ten-year-old confronts his shocked parents with a question: How much longer do I have to go there? New subjects, a lot of homework, unimaginable for the little kicker that he should take on this rhythm for nine years. This concrete-heavy feeling can recur: the colleague who is more and more often looking at the years leading up to retirement. The colleague who mourns her sabbatical and toying with a life in Wellington. The late father who, after parental leave, drags himself listlessly to the desk, although he would rather be on duty at the changing table. What they have in common is that work is no longer fun. The Dresden psychologist Ilona Bürgel has an exonerating explanation: “The feeling that I don’t feel like it, has less to do with work, but with the fact that we are ruining ourselves, working beyond our limits for several years, cannot say no. As a rule, we are over-engaged. ”She sees a number of good motives in this attitude with negative consequences. “We put work before our well-being. It’s frustrating in the long run. And the price we pay for our concept of life. “

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Young People Write”.

She is critical of the constant rain in the digital world. “If I want to book a trip, the new book pops up, the new shampoo pops up, and life goes by. And then we wonder why we are unhappy because we burn ourselves out in the outside? There is no place for silence, for our needs. “