At the end of the summer, party leader Gert-Jan Segers addressed the press with a slightly shaking head after his umpteenth conversation with the informants. “I have not heard that I am wanted and needed. It will stop at some point.”

Yes, of course he always showed up. Out of courtesy, of course. sense of duty. “If you’re invited, you go.” Segers always radiated that the ChristenUnie ‘as the tenth party’ should not wear too big pants.