With the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan, Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz and her daughter Donia Samir Ghanem were infected with the new Corona virus, to join a long list of artists affected by the virus.

Actress Nihal Anbar, a member of the Syndicate of Representative Professions, confirmed that she had contacted Dalal Abdel Aziz to reassure her and confirmed that she was infected with the emerging virus, along with her daughter, according to the “Arab Net” site.

However, the duo are committed to home isolation, especially since the condition is stable at the present time, and does not require going to the hospital, where they receive treatment inside their homes.

The infection came through the participation of Dalal Abdel Aziz and her daughter in the series “A Parallel World”, which Dunya stars in the series, and is shown in the second half of Ramadan. The infection also affected a number of other participants in the series.