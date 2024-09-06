Jardine’s work with América since he took over the club has been excellent. The coach has won three of the five tournaments he has played in, two in Liga MX, ending a drought of almost six years for the eagles and the champion of champions in Mexico. At the international level, perhaps his biggest question is that André was unable to make any impact in either the CONCACAF Champions League or the Leagues Cup, although that does not tarnish his work, so the coach’s requests should be valued more, something that has not happened.
Since Jardine took over at América, the coach has experienced three transfer windows, the last one as two-time Liga MX champion, and despite this, Santiago Baños’ sports department has never fulfilled a single reinforcement that the coach has directly requested. All of the signings in Coapa, practically the entire squad that André commands day to day, were formed by the management, and despite this, the coach always delivers the result.
This market recommended signings like Paulinho or Mauro Junior, people he fully trusts, and although there were inquiries in Coapa, they have not closed on either of them. Some time ago he put on the table the options of Ricardo Chávez, Nino Mota and Guilherme Arana himself and today, none of them are part of the squad. The reality is that André has given a lot to the eagles, but he has not received all the support he should from the board.
