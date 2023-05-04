The rescue of the US First Republic Bank has not yet restored investor confidence. Barely three days after banking giant JPMorgan saved the troubled San Francisco financial institution from collapse, the next American bank is faltering. Again, this is a regional player from California: PacWest, based in Los Angeles.

The turmoil at PacWest, which has nearly 2,500 employees and 67 locations, arose in aftermarket trading on Wednesday. The reason was a message from financial news agency Bloomberg that PacWest was mapping out its “strategic options”. One of those options was a sale to another owner, but raising new capital was also being discussed, according to Bloomberg.

This prompted shareholders to immediately dump their shares in PacWest, which confirmed the news in a press statement on Wednesday night. In aftermarket trading, the share’s value plummeted by nearly 58 percent in less than 30 minutes. When the market opened on Thursday, that loss had fallen slightly: minus 42 percent.

In the statement, PacWest says it is looking at “all ways to maximize shareholder value.” According to the Financial Times the top of the bank has American acquisition specialist Piper Sandler taken in the arm to help, the business newspaper reports based on sources. Incidentally, no formal sales process has yet been set up.

Lots of panic

PacWest is not a very large party within the American banking sector. The bank is a lot smaller than the medium-sized First Republic, the Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank – the trio that ran into trouble in recent weeks. With a balance sheet total of 40 billion dollars (more than 36 billion euros), PacWest, for example, is more than five times smaller than Silicon Valley Bank. Of the more than 4,000 US banks, 58 are larger.

Read also: Is the US banking crisis resurfacing with First Republic’s troubles?



Still, the panic around PacWest says a lot about the feeling that prevails among investors at the moment: they don’t seem convinced that the crisis has been averted. Concerns about PacWest immediately spread to other regional banks on Wednesday night, which proved vulnerable in recent weeks. Western Alliance (a balance of 70 billion) lost a quarter in aftermarket trading, the slightly larger Zions and Comerica both about 10 percent. Thursday reported Financial Times so is Western Alliance investigating a sale, after which the price fell even further. The bank itself has not yet confirmed those reports.

After an unrelated piece of news about another regional bank, the same thing happened on Thursday: before the stock market opened, First Horizon Bank announced that the billion-dollar takeover by the Canadian TD Bank would not go ahead due to objections from regulators. The share of First Horizon opened more than 36 percent lower on Thursday.

Shops and offices

It had been restless around PacWest for some time. The share is now 90 percent lower than a year ago. The California institution faces the same vulnerabilities as Silicon Valley Bank, the first to collapse in March and then bailed out by regulator FDIC. Both SVB and PacWest did a lot of business in the tech sector, had many uninsured savings and suffered significant losses in their loan portfolios.

At PacWest, as at SVB, that pain was in the many loans to developers of commercial real estate. According to FT more than three-quarters of all the bank’s loans are in retail properties and offices. Now that the demand for such locations has been declining since the corona pandemic, according to market experts, the question is whether the developers can continue to meet those credits.

PacWest is not a very large party within the sector. Still, the panic around the American bank says a lot about the feeling that prevails among investors at the moment

In its quarterly results at the end of last week, PacWest also announced that savers have also left on a large scale in recent months. Such an outflow can make a bank’s problems acute. Initially, investment setbacks are mainly a ‘paper’ loss, and there is time to wait for the results to improve. But as soon as customers leave, a bank has to sell investments in order to pay out the savings and such a loss becomes concrete.

Read also: Another US bank collapses – and again the savior is called JPMorgan



Incidentally, savings at PacWest declined less quickly than at First Republic, where customers removed half of all deposited money in a few weeks. At the smaller Los Angeles bank, it was a drop of 5.7 billion in the first quarter, almost 20 percent of the total. According to the PacWest CEO, this mainly happened in January and February. In March, the amount of deposited money increased again.