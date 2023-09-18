In the search for a new national coach, former international Michael Ballack advises the German Football Association to contact Louis van Gaal. “You have to go for the best option. I would choose an experienced man and Van Gaal is an exceptional trainer,” Ballack said in football magazine Kicker. “He is certainly not an easy person, but that doesn’t matter.”
#German #top #player #puts #good #word #Louis #van #Gaal #easy #person #doesnt #matter
STF resumes analysis of Congress’s omission on paternity leave
This week, the Court judges the deadline for the Legislature to edit the law and regulate the law The STF...
Leave a Reply