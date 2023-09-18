In the search for a new national coach, former international Michael Ballack advises the German Football Association to contact Louis van Gaal. “You have to go for the best option. I would choose an experienced man and Van Gaal is an exceptional trainer,” Ballack said in football magazine Kicker. “He is certainly not an easy person, but that doesn’t matter.”

