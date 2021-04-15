F.For the fans and players of Liverpool FC as well as for coach Jürgen Klopp, this season must feel like a never-ending hangover after an epoch-making drunkenness. In 2019 they won the Champions League, in 2020 the English championship – for the first time in 30 years. During this time, Liverpool seemed to float from win to win as if in a trance. No opponent was too big, no gap too high. And today? After leaving the Champions League in the quarter-finals, the players drag themselves exhausted and disappointed towards the end of the season, with the only remaining hope that everything will not get worse in the Premier League.

No, Liverpool have not created the sensation again, have not bent over a high first leg defeat against Barcelona two years ago in order to go through with drums and trumpets and against all odds. Instead, they worked their way to Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, which after the 3-1 in the first leg at Anfield did not have to and did not want to risk anything.

Klopp had demanded 100 percent commitment from his team before the game, and the players tried hard, but wasted some of the best chances, especially in the first half. Even the actually reliable Mohamed Salah did not hit the goal or failed because of Real’s strong goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. On the other hand, Real almost hit through Karim Benzema after 20 minutes, but his deflected shot hit the post. It stayed at 0-0, which means that Liverpool deserved to be eliminated.

Missing chance after chance

Klopp was able to gain positive results from his team’s performance, and not without good reason. Because the increase over the first leg was obvious. “We were good, aggressive, had chances,” said the coach on the TV channel “BT Sport”. However: “We didn’t score, and then Real played it down with their experience.” But it was fitting for the season that the attack missed chance after chance. “We know how often Mo Salah does things like that with his eyes closed,” he said, looking at the hapless right winger. “But not here. That’s okay for today, but we’re out. “

For Liverpool, leaving the Champions League means they will be without a title at the end of this season. They have long since left the FA Cup and the League Cup, and in the league they can be happy if they make it into the top four in order to qualify for the Champions League.

To do this, they have to maintain their recently slightly improved form and hope for slips of the competition: Before the 32nd matchday this weekend, Liverpool are only in sixth place in the table, Chelsea in fifth and West Ham in fourth with two and three respectively Points ahead. “We love this competition,” said Klopp, and for other reasons – because of the money – it is “very important” to be in the Champions League again next season.

The drop in performance this season raises the question of whether the team needs to be expanded in the summer. To put it into perspective: When Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in 2018, there were seven players in the starting line-up who also played from the start on Wednesday. In general, there has been criticism in England that Klopp’s system is based on a few top performers, who, however, cannot be adequately replaced.

The injuries of center-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez and captain Jordan Henderson have hit Liverpool hard. The “Guardian” wrote in an analysis that Klopp’s great successes with this squad gained more significance due to the collapse this season: “That was a glorious run, built on a team of true quality, but without a real safety net.”

In poker for the best players, it could again play a role whether Liverpool FC can offer them the opportunity to present themselves in the Champions League. The remaining seven league games are therefore all the more important. On Monday, Liverpool are challenged against the uncomfortable newly promoted Leeds United. “We will have to run our socks off,” said Klopp. Running until you get your socks off: With a hangover this big, it’s easier said than done.