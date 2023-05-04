A good, very good indeed. Bad, very bad indeed. Harden’s playoffs proceed with a surreal trend: the glories of game-1, dominated against Boston, 45 points including the triple for the victory in the sprint, was followed by an indecent game-2, well beyond 2/14 shooting, he was not never a basket… But it’s the attitude that strikes, even more. The “all in” champion who in the first game of the series with the Celtics seemed to have a clear sense of urgency forced by the contingency, is turning 34 and still chasing his first NBA title, has suddenly disappeared.