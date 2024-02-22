Blokker is for sale. It's the next stop in a spiral that only seems to go down. Blokker has been stuck in the sandwich between the mega online stores and Action for a decade. No one actually knows how it will get out of there. When was the last time you bought something at Blokker? “Blokker is struggling with overdue maintenance, they have invested little.”
Chris van Mersbergen, Peet Vogels
