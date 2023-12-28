An elegant fence and a barely visible weather vane indicate a special building at Madeweg 25a in Monster. But when you enter the driveway of the 7,000 square meter plot, you immediately see the decay. Since the death of the last owner, not much is left of the once beautiful villa Nieuw Polanen, with swimming pool and sauna in the garden. Yet there is hope: it is for sale, for just under a million euros.