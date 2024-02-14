Everyone, or almost everyone, at Silverstone

Silverstone it is the track that is welcoming the greatest number of filming day created by the various Formula 1 teams. Even on the same day, the English racetrack hosted McLaren and Mercedes at the same time, with two different layouts that allow the cars to never cross each other during their respective activities on the track.

The reigning champion Red Bull also held its shakedown at Silverstone, where it will return on February 15th for its filming day after the presentation of the RB20. In between, more precisely on February 12th, also the Aston Martin took to the historic British track for its filming day, both with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. The video published on social media by the English team during the lap taken by the Canadian driver, with the first onboard shots of the AMR24with the addition of new photos.

Alonso and Stroll at Silverstone – PHOTOS

Video onboard with Stroll