Encourage txikis and gaztetxos to live the band’s music from within, and make it more attractive to their eyes by merging it with performances of different dance styles or the participation of a troupe of giants. These are some of the challenges of the two didactic concerts that the Music Band presented yesterday in collaboration with the Camden Town dance academy, Jose de Azpiazu Musika Eskola and Oñatz Dantza Taldea.

The first date will be this Sunday, and the pull of the musical recital is such that there are no more tickets left. «Last year the didactic concert that we offered to the Musika Eskola students and their families was very well received, so this year we have decided to continue working on that facet to continue building the future of the band in collaboration with various agents» explained Iñigo Ugarte.

They conceive of music as a transversal tool and what better way to bring the new generations closer to the OMB concerts than with a program adapted to their tastes.

More than a hundred dancers from the Camden Town academy in Bergara, which teaches classes at Txantxiku Eskola, will offer choreographies adapted to the rhythms of the Band.

Thus, the spectators who meet on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Zubikoa, in addition to enjoying the music of ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Grease’, ‘The Lion King’ or ‘La la Land’, will be able to enjoy dances and acrobatics with fabrics

«In total, between musicians and dancers we will be about two hundred people on stage» explained Aitor Biain. “We wanted to attract a family audience to the concert and the reception has been exceptional.”

Olmar Elejaga, director of Camden, confessed that «it is always a pleasure to let you get involved with Aitor. He has meant getting out of our comfort zone. It is a challenge to offer from flamenco, to belly dance, modern or ballroom dance, to the rhythm of banda music. It has been a very intense creative process »she recounted, thanking her colleagues in the composition of choreographies Blanca Carrasco, Geraldine Gasa, Nora Blanco and Saray Aljalila.

In April, musical tale



In addition to the recital on Sunday, the Band presented another very special didactic concert scheduled for April 30. It is about the musical tale ‘Bremengo Musikariak’ that will have the collaboration of the Oñatz troupe of giants and Miel Guridi as narrator, as well as the participation of Banda Gaztea and Musika Eskola students.

«The future instrumentalists of the Band are learning, that is why these collaborations are so important. Before the recital we will offer you a demonstration so that you can get to know the formation from the inside. And then, about thirty txikis who have to choose an instrument will be able to follow the concert in row zero, like one more of the Band», Biain pointed out.

Arantzazu Bikuña and Arantza Iturrioz, representatives of Musika Eskola, described last year’s experience as “very enriching” and highlighted “how important it is to build bridges between schoolchildren and the band.” In terms of cooperation and mutual enrichment, Xabier Narbaiza de Oñatz also valued the appointment. Honey Guridi, in turn, highlighted the plot and moral of ‘The Bremen Musicians’ “with messages and lessons for children and adults. It is not in vain that the main animals are rejected because of their age and by uniting and combining abilities they carve out a new future”.