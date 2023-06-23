Albert Botines, André Onana’s agent, is in Manchester to see if United will present an offer for the Cameroonian. The renewal of De Gea has been a case for the Red Devils for some time because the management has given the go-ahead and reached an agreement in principle on the figures, but the coach Ten Hag wants an extreme defender who is good at playing with his feet. Translated: a goalkeeper who in his head is the owner. That’s why he asked Onana or Diogo Costa. The former coached him at Ajax and knows him very well; the second, owner of Porto and the Portuguese national team, studied him carefully. Manchester, which does not have “unlimited” resources thanks to the negotiations for the sale of the club that have been underway for a few months, must mainly find a center forward with several goals and to cover this gap they have budgeted a hundred million spending. That’s why he doesn’t want to go beyond 30 million plus bonuses for the goalkeeper’s purchase. Too few for Onana that Inter value at least 60 million after taking him on a free transfer from Ajax in 2022.