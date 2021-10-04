Never underestimate the pride of a champion. Okay, the slogan is often abused, but here we are facing one of the most striking examples of recent months. Samir Handanovic is back and is holding Inter very tightly, the armband and the Scudetto on his chest. The captain was fundamental both in Florence and in Reggio Emilia and came back by force in the group of “points holder” goalkeepers, chasing away the bad thoughts and discontent of a part of the supporters, which increased after the first few outings of the season which were certainly not brilliant.