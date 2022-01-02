The Cameroonian goalkeeper of Ajax Amsterdam was suspended for doping for more than nine and a half months, almost 300 days. He wanted to tell his version of events in an exclusive interview for The Players’ Tribune.
André Onana reappeared on 24 November on the pitch in the contest between the Dutch and Besiktas on the fifth matchday of Group C of the Champions League. Later he would appear, on December 15, in the KNVB Beker’s contest against the humble Barendrecht. They are the only two matches that he has played this year.
Taking into account that his last stake had been the visit to AZ Alkmaar on matchday 20 of the previous Eredivisie season, held on January 31, he spent 297 days without being able to play. With this ordeal over for a goalkeeper who was on the rise at 25, that of Nkol Ngok has expressed himself through a letter to The Player’s Tribune, telling how the experience was and what lessons the episode left him.
The Ajax player confessed that since the news came out he has only heard unfair and fallacious rumors of what happened, and that is why he decided to explain in detail the entire trajectory of the events: from the call he received in the concentration of his selection by the club doctor until the final reduction of the sanction.
“” I was in Cameroon with the national team and I got a call from the Ajax doctor. When he told me that he had tested positive for furosemide my reaction was: how? Are you kidding? I said ‘doctor, you must have made a mistake. “”
Convinced that this was a mistake, since he did not consume any type of drugs, he called his girlfriend to tell her what was happening, laughing because he could not understand that this is true, but his partner detected what had happened: he had taken a wrong medicine that made the dopping positive.
“” I should have taken a headache pill and the boxes were mixed up. I took the pill that the doctor prescribed Melanie, the boxes were basically identical “.”
In the letter, the goalkeeper tells of his frustration at the sanction and his anger at UEFA, which according to his own words “They took the red directly from me, they could have taken the yellow from me earlier.” In turn, he tells about his reaction when the sanction was reduced and what it meant for him to know that the return was going to be earlier than expected.
To read the full note go to The Players’ Tribune link.
