Bastoni ended up on the cover, author of the spectacular assist for the 1-0, Barella, who broke free after more than 5 months of fasting, Lukaku author of the 2-0 and Dumfries, who took a penalty for doubling and saved a goal. Even André Onana, however, was instrumental in Da Luz’s feat. Because in the first half he repelled a blow from Rafa Silva and in the last second of added time he neutralized Gonçalo Ramos’ venomous diagonal. “I always say that you shouldn’t be afraid – explained the Cameroonian at the end of the match – and I repeated it to my team-mates. I’m happy with what the team did: we suffered against a great rival, but we deserved the success Now, however, we mustn’t think we’re already in the semifinals, but focus on the championship where we need to make up for points. It will be an important match against Monza and we’ll respond presently.” For Onana it was also a revenge because last Saturday at the Arechi he had been guilty for Candreva’s goal, that missed cross by the ex-Nerazzurri who had passed him mockingly. Al Da Luz didn’t tremble, but rather gave the team security with his saves. In a night of strong hearts, the African did not tremble. Neither him nor Inter. “Heart and mind were essential for our victory” he closed with a smile.