TRANSFER MARKET: LUKAKU-INTER, CLOSES WITH 35 MILLION CHELSEA

For the return of Romelu Lukaku atInter outright we are close. “Romelu’s American agency, Roc Nation, spoke again yesterday with the Chelseawho however is asking Inter for an extra effort – explains the Gazzetta dello Sport -. The 30 million plus bonuses are not enough for the Blues already proposed, but it could be enough push the fixed part to 35 to make them falter. The English team, in fact, is more malleable than a few days ago and the 40 million requested could be touched with bonuses. And this, despite the flirtations, real or presumed, with other teams and mediated by Sebastien Ledure, Romelu’s trusted lawyer”

ONANA VS MANCHESTER UNITED, INTER AT 50-55 (MILLIONS), NERAZZURO TRANSFER MARKET NEWS

Obviously Lukaku’s return to Inter is linked to the transfer of goalkeeper Onana to Manchester United. With part of the proceeds, the nerazzurri will squeeze on Big Rom in nerazzurri at the beginning of next week. “Agreement on the payment in 4 tranches, agreement on the solidarity contribution divided between the clubs, agreement also on the amount of the variable part of 5 million. The fixed was the object of the dispute for long hours of back and forth, then in the evening a signal of good will from England so as not to drag it out too long: the willingness to reach the coveted 50 quota has arrived – we read – Considering the added bonuses we reach 55, in a territory close to the Nerazzurri’s wishes. Inter’s final ok should arrive today, while André will finish defining his salary in the red part of Manchester.”

INTER, SOMMER FROM BAYERN MUNICH IN PLACE OF ONANA. AND TRUBIN… NERAZZURRO CALCIO MARKET NEWS

Yann Sommer can free himself from Bayern Munich by paying the 6 million release clause. Even according to what Gianluca Di Marzio reports on Sky Sport, “Inter hopes to resolve the situation without a clause, paying less and perhaps adding bonuses, in light of the good relations with the German club”. We will then have to work to find an agreement on the arrival of the second goalkeeper on the list, Anatolij Trubin of Shakhtar Donetsk: “Ready offer of 10 million plus bonuses, but convincing the president of the Ukrainian club, a rather particular type, is not easy, but we will continue to follow this lead as well”, Gianluca Di Marzio always explains.

