At the Allianz Arena it ends 4-3 after a thousand emotions. In the Inter group Salzburg won at Benfica, in the Napoli group Ancelotti’s Blancos won in injury time against Union Berlin. Tie between Seville and Lens and between Galatasaray and Copenhagen

Francesco Calvi

Evening of great emotions in the Champions League. The results given by Allianz were sensational, with Bayern taking advantage of Onana’s bad evening (who missed the first goal) and beating Manchester United 4-3. The final at the Bernabeu was incredible where Real Madrid managed to get the better of debutant Bonucci’s Union Berlin only in the 94th minute with the usual Bellingham. Arsenal roars and demolishes PSV 4-0 with 4 different goalscorers. Internal thud for Benfica who – with 10 men from the start of the match – take two from Salzburg. Finally, draws between Sevilla and Lens (1-1) and between Galatasaray and Copenhagen (2-2) with a final comeback by the Turks.

REAL MADRID-UNION BERLIN 1-0 — Union Berlin's debut in the Champions League coincides with that of Leonardo Bonucci in the German club, who starts in the three-man defense at the Bernabeu. Gosens is also there from the 1st minute, while Real confirms Bellingham behind Rodrygo and Joselu. At the start of the match, the Spanish centre-forward stands out with three gored shots, even if he fails to hit the target. As time passed, Ancelotti's team gained meters and chances, but at half-time the score was still at 0-0. In the second half Gosens misses the mark with the 0-1, in the 50th minute Rodrygo shoots first at Ronnow and then at the post. From then on, the Blancos gained confidence and besieged the opponent's area: Joselu (header again) and Modric (from distance) came close to taking the lead, but Ronnow deflected their shots into a corner. Rudiger, Rodrygo and Valverde also try, but the 1-0 goal only arrives in the 94th minute: the decisive impact comes from the usual Bellingham, his sixth goal of the season, who scores into an empty net following a corner.

GALATASARAY-COPENHAGEN 2-2 — In front of their fans, the Turks challenge Copenhagen by focusing on an ultra-attacking 4-2-3-1. In midfield there is the former Fiorentina player Torreira, Icardi up front supported by Ziyech, Mertens and Akturtoglu. In the first half hour, the guests suffered but held their own and, at the first good opportunity, took the lead: in the 35th minute Elyonoussi took advantage of a tower in the area to collect the ball and send it past Muslera. The Danes’ coldness condemns Icardi&Co: in the 58th minute the Giallorossi defense falls asleep and Copenhagen finds itself with two men face to face with Muslera. Diogo Goncalves took advantage of this, receiving the ball in a central position and making it 2-0. The match changes towards the end, with Copenhagen down to ten men due to Kristiensen’s expulsion (for a second yellow card). Gala launches into the attack and, within two minutes, equalizes the score thanks to Tete’s guzzi. In the 86th minute the Brazilian fed the ball to Boey to make it 1-2, a few moments later he made it 2-2 with a left-footed volley.

bayern-manchester united 4-3 — Kim on one side, Hojlund and Onana on the other: the big match of the evening features – even in a negative way – the former stars of Serie A. In Munich the balance reigns until the half hour mark, but then Bayern gets excited by exploiting a duck from the former Inter goalkeeper. In the 28th minute Sané exchanges with Kane, kicks from the edge and scores the 1-0: his shot is central and not irresistible, but the Cameroonian lets it slip away awkwardly. United collapses psychologically and the Germans do not forgive: 4 minutes pass and Musiala serves Gnabry an easy ball to push into the net for 2-0. The English hopes were rekindled in the 49th minute, when Hojlund made it 2-1 with a turn in the penalty area. In the 53rd minute, however, Bayern re-established the double lead: Eriksen touched the ball with his hand in the area, Kane appeared on the spot and made it 3-1. Three goals arrive in the final: two are scored by Casemiro, who scores first with a touch from the ground and then deflecting a free kick from Fernandes, another by Mathys Tel, born in 2005, who has already scored two goals with Bayern in the Bundesliga.

sevilla-lens 1-1 — Sevilla immediately went ahead, Lens recovered with a free kick from Fulgini. An entertaining challenge is taking place in Andalusia, between the champions of the last Europa League and the French, who have returned to the Champions League twenty years after the last time. The goal that unlocks the match was scored by Ocampos, who in the 8th minute beat Samba with a header from a corner. In the 24th minute Fulgini equalized the score directly from a free kick, beating Dmitrovic with a shot on his post. Sevilla grows in the last half hour, taking advantage of the play of the substitute Lukebako, but is unable to find the three points.

arsenal-psv 4-0 — Everything was easy for Arteta's Gunners, who after eight minutes were already ahead thanks to Bukayo Saka's first Champions League goal. The English winger scored with a tap-in after a clearance from Benitez and, in the 20th minute, also provided the assist to make it 2-0. Gabriel Jesus starts the counterattack, Saka advances down the right and then serves Trossard on the edge of the area. The Belgian makes no mistake and, with his right foot, sends the ball into the bottom corner. The English are tidy in the defensive phase and good at attacking the flanks, PSV cannot hold their own and limit themselves to trying to avoid the goleada: the plan doesn't work, because in the 37th minute Jesus is alone in the penalty area and scores undisturbed the 3-0. After the break the pace drops, but Arsenal find poker with their captain. Odegaard ends the match with a shot from distance: his left-footed cross is uncatchable for Benitez.

benfica-rb salzburg 0-2 — In the first quarter of an hour of the match between Benfica and Salzburg, Inter’s next opponents, everything happens. In the 2nd minute Pavlovic was brought down in the area, but the Austrians relied on Konate who shot high from the spot. Joao Mario tries to play the charge for the Portuguese, in the 12th minute he shoots towards goal, but hits the outside post. In the 13th minute another penalty for Salzburg: Simic’s shot hits the crossbar, then Antonio Silva touches it with his hand and gets sent off. This time, from eleven meters, Simic shows up and makes no mistakes. Salzburg took the lead and Schmidt’s team found themselves with one man less. Di Maria’s class was not enough to restore the balance and, at the beginning of the second half, Morato gave the Austrians a ball, who set off quickly again and doubled the lead with Gloukh.