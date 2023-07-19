Not even the moment of farewell could be taken for granted, linear, banal: in Milan André Onana overturned logic, in the Inter goal he used his feet more than his hands. So already yesterday he should have left Italy for a new English life starting from Turin, but his night plane for Birmingham remained on the runway at the climax. Not bad, in Manchester they will wait for him a few more hours to make visits, sign a five-year contract with United, then he will live right in front of Guardiola. Inter, who took him free with a witty intuition, earn 55 million, but know that it will be difficult to replace that treasure of charisma, talent and madness: where will they ever find a goalkeeper who has the guts to dribble Haaland in a final? A moment before closing the suitcase full of memories, Onana talks about the beloved he leaves behind: “Inter is a feeling, that’s why it stays inside”, he says in an excited voice.