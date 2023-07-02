The Manchester club, which has been grappling with the change of ownership for weeks, must control expenses and considers the purchase of a center forward a priority. However, the negotiation with the Nerazzurri goalkeeper should not be considered closed. On the contrary…
Manchester United holds back on the arrival of André Onana. The club, which for months has been at the center of exhausting negotiations for the transfer of ownership, considers Inter’s demands excessive, which are asking for 50 million plus bonuses for the Cameroonian goalkeeper. Above all because, after the practically closed deal with Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount (70 million) and with the obligation to buy a starting striker (expected expenditure of one hundred million), he does not have unlimited resources. That’s why, instead of sinking for the current owner of the Nerazzurri goal, with whose agent there have already been contacts to define the engagement, the market men of the Red Devils tested the ground with Feyenoord for Justin Bijlow.
Born in 1998, he won the last Eredivisie and recently returned to the orange national team after a broken wrist that kept him out for months. Is this a move to make Inter lower its demands? Possible. Also because previously l0 United had also thought of Diogo Costa. Ten Hag would like Onana, but he knows that the team has the priority of the centre-forward. Kane is the dream, but there have also been polls for Atalanta’s Hojlund.
