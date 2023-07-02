Manchester United holds back on the arrival of André Onana. The club, which for months has been at the center of exhausting negotiations for the transfer of ownership, considers Inter’s demands excessive, which are asking for 50 million plus bonuses for the Cameroonian goalkeeper. Above all because, after the practically closed deal with Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount (70 million) and with the obligation to buy a starting striker (expected expenditure of one hundred million), he does not have unlimited resources. That’s why, instead of sinking for the current owner of the Nerazzurri goal, with whose agent there have already been contacts to define the engagement, the market men of the Red Devils tested the ground with Feyenoord for Justin Bijlow.