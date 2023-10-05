Should everyone have Marco Marchese in their life?

“No, the mental coach is not for everyone. Only for those who really have the desire to achieve goals that they cannot achieve with other means. The mistake lies in looking for the mental coach only when you are in difficulty, perhaps not playing for a long time and we see our figure as a last resort. Or if we go to an expert only because they are recommended by others; it makes no sense. The mental coach works better if he has a person in front of him who has the will to improve himself” .

Have you ever had a player who then abandoned the course?

“Absolutely yes, and it’s understandable. Because with me you work hard, if you want to achieve a goal you’ve never achieved, you have to do things you’ve never done before. It’s a first approach to understand if you’re really motivated.”

Are there still players who 'snub' this role?

“From when I started to today, at least, there is more desire to understand what it is about. Unfortunately there is still a lot of misinformation, which is why those on the other side don’t know what to think of a mental coach. When I worked I have always said for some clubs not to impose this path on the players, I didn’t want it to be forced.”

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 2.46 pm)

