Onana, duck in Bayern Munich Manchester United of the Champions League. Difficult start to the season for the former Inter goalkeeper: the mistakes

“It was one of my worst games,” admits Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana after the serious mistake made in the Champions League debut match at the Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich (4-3 for the German team). The start of the season for the former Inter number one has been very complicated, since his first outing of the season friendly against Lens when he conceded goals from midfield. Then the failure to intervene in the match against Nottingham Forest and the error against Wolverhampton in injury timeOnana came out badly on a cross, overwhelming Sasa Kalajdzic: clear penalty, but the VAR did not intervene (with apologies from the referee designator for the error). Net of Onana’s class and value (who remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world) thinking back to Inter’s state transfer to Manchester United for over 50 million euros and Sommer’s low-cost arrivalthe Nerazzurri club at the moment can only be happy with the ‘exchange’ in goal.

Bonucci the Wall, Leo leads Union Berlin against Real Madrid to applause

The Champions League night, however, is sweet for Leonardo Bonuccidespite the defeat (1-0) of his Union Berlin at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid. The former Juventus defender shows off his great champion personality, is a leader in the German team’s warrior performance against Carlo Ancelotti’s merengues and also made a decisive save in the second half (in the 74th on Rodrygo). He exits to applause with just under ten minutes to go (then Real Madrid scores in the 94th minute with Bellingham). Messages to Spalletti: this Bonucci started off strongaims to return to the blue shirt to defend the title of European Champion that Italy won at Wembley in the final won on penalties against the hosts England, when Leo scored the huge goal that made it 1-1.

Subscribe to the newsletter

