André Onana shocks everyone with an interview that could have sensational market implications. The Cameroonian goalkeeper will expire his contract with theAjax and from January he will be able to sign with a new club. According to many this club would be theInter with which he would have a verbal agreement, but, according to the recent words of the extreme defender, the reality would be different.

Interviewed on the sidelines of a charity event by the Spanish portal SPORT, Onana in fact he declared: “The future? We are in contact with different teams, but we have not yet chosen any. You never know what can happen in certain situations. We wait to see which project we like best, then we will choose. Barcelona continues to be one of the top in the world. For me it is very important to go to a team where I play every week. I want to compete to win everything. “

“An agreement with theInter? Many things are said, they also speak of Arsenal, Barcelona… at the moment there is nothing. I am in contact with Barca, I have an excellent relationship with the club having grown up there as a boy. Barcelona is my home, contacts are always alive and it is my first option. If there are the conditions for my new team to be Barca, I’ll go there. “

A cold shower definitely for Marotta after months of negotiations. But now the goalkeeper is likely to have put himself in an awkward position. In fact, Barcelona has a very titular like Ter Stegen and the team is in evident technical crisis. Inter instead have a goalkeeper who is heading towards retirement but, in light of this change of facade, they could decide to leave Onana alone. Which could therefore remain dry-mouthed after these out of place, especially for a future free transfer that should have, on paper, an agreement with another club.

December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 18:10)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Onana #displaces #future #Barcelona #choice