Henry Njalla Quan, former manager of the Cameroon Football Federation, attacks the Lion King: “He said André’s career was over. And he gave a million francs to one person to control me”
In the hours in which André Onana’s future is becoming increasingly clear – tomorrow Inter and Manchester United will be working to close the deal – details emerge on the turbulent relationship between the goalkeeper and the Cameroon national team. Details in some sensational ways, disseminated by Henry Njalla Quan, former executive of the Cameroon Football Federation. Njalla’s version is clear: to cause the removal of Onana since Cameroon’s withdrawal during the World Cup in Qatar has been Samuel Eto’opresident of the Federation.
The attack on the former bomber
—
A frontal attack, that of Njalla against the former Inter champion: “Onana’s call-up to the national team is subject to Eto’o. When I formally asked him about our goalkeeper’s future in the national team, he replied that the career of the boy was over”. According to this version, therefore, the “problem” would not be the relationship between the now former Nerazzurri goalkeeper and coach Rigobert Song. But everything would have been caused by Eto’o, a cumbersome figure at 360 °: “The stars of the national team are suffocated by someone who was a star when he was a footballer,” he said. He was a star when he was a footballer and he wants to remain a star as a manager. He is present at every meeting, at every training session. Even the coach feels suffocated by Eto’o’s omnipresence.”
the threats
—
Njalla’s confession goes even deeper than the problem, with heavy accusations against the Lion King: “Eto’o gave a million francs to a football manager to control me, and this man started threatening my family I contacted the public prosecutor, who proceeded to ensure my safety”. Net of the all-out accusation against Eto’o, Njalla’s version could bring Onana closer to Song and the Cameroon national team. And the flight back home, in case, will leave from Manchester.
