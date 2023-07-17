In the hours in which André Onana’s future is becoming increasingly clear – tomorrow Inter and Manchester United will be working to close the deal – details emerge on the turbulent relationship between the goalkeeper and the Cameroon national team. Details in some sensational ways, disseminated by Henry Njalla Quan , former executive of the Cameroon Football Federation. Njalla’s version is clear: to cause the removal of Onana since Cameroon’s withdrawal during the World Cup in Qatar has been Samuel Eto’o president of the Federation.

The attack on the former bomber

—

A frontal attack, that of Njalla against the former Inter champion: “Onana’s call-up to the national team is subject to Eto’o. When I formally asked him about our goalkeeper’s future in the national team, he replied that the career of the boy was over”. According to this version, therefore, the “problem” would not be the relationship between the now former Nerazzurri goalkeeper and coach Rigobert Song. But everything would have been caused by Eto’o, a cumbersome figure at 360 °: “The stars of the national team are suffocated by someone who was a star when he was a footballer,” he said. He was a star when he was a footballer and he wants to remain a star as a manager. He is present at every meeting, at every training session. Even the coach feels suffocated by Eto’o’s omnipresence.”