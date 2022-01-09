The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup was canceled last year due to the corona pandemic. The virus was still a topic of conversation before the start of the tournament, because no fewer than nine players were tested positive at Burkina Faso last week. Underneath is also Kilian Nikièma, the 18-year-old youth keeper of ADO Den Haag.

National coach Kamou Malo was also absent from the opening game due to a positive test. Many teams participating in the Africa Cup cannot start the tournament at full power due to the corona virus. However, the African Football Association CAF wants the matches to go ahead at all costs. If a country has at least eleven players, regardless of whether there is a goalkeeper, then it must be played.

A more famous keeper was on target for Cameroon, but André Onana did not start the tournament strongly. In the 24th minute he initially got away well when a ball was taken off the line and then fell against the crossbar, but he was wrong with the turning cross from left foot Bertrand Traoré (ex-Ajax, now Aston Villa). The captain of Burkina Faso hurled the ball in front of the goal, after which Gustavo Sangaré made the 0-1 at the far post.