Onana flop and Icardi goal: former Inter ‘protagonists’ of Manchester United-Galatasaray

Two former Inter players were protagonists on the night of the Champions League in the match between Manchester United and Galatasaray: Onana and Icardi lived ninety profoundly different minutes. Maurito misses a penalty at 2-2 by kicking out in the 77th minute, but then three minutes later scoring the goal that gives a historic victory to the Turkish team (which rises to 4 points in the group behind leaders Bayern Munich on 6, but ahead of Copenhagen with one point and the Red Devils sensationally at 0).

Onana, the penalty episode in Manchester United-Galatasaray

If the former Inter captain is the hero of Old Trafford, the Cameroonian goalkeeper – who until three months ago defended the Nerazzurri goal posts (until the final in Istanbul against Manchester City then the sale to United in the summer for around 55 million euros) – has another difficult evening. Especially for the episode that led to Manchester United’s missed penalty. It all started with his low central pass intercepted by Mertens on the edge of the area (then Casemiro, trying to recover, overwhelms the former Napoli player causing the penalty and getting the second yellow which costs him the expulsion).

See also Brabham: the lack of reliability that characterized the beginnings Onana and the penalty episode against Galatasaray



Onana and Icardi’s goal that decides Manchester United-Galatasaray

Then, Icardi’s goal which closes the match at 2-3 with Onana still undecided in the exit. Not only his fault, the Red Devils’ defense doesn’t help him at all (and Amrabat in the new role of left back keeps the Argentine striker in play), but the Manchester United goalkeeper ends up once again in the crosshairs of criticism.

Onana and the error on Sanè’s goal in Bayern Munich-Galatasaray

Also because the precedents are against him. Before the indecision against Galatasaray there had been a duck over Sané’s goal (low shot not irresistible from the edge of the area) in the 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich. “It was one of my worst matches,” the former Inter player admitted after the serious mistake made at the Allianz Arena.

Onana doesn’t hold back Sanè’s shot in Manchester United’s defeat at the Allianz Arena (Ipa photo)

See also F1 | Ferrari SF-23: the presentation in live streaming

Onana, goal in midfield with Lens and out of time in Manchester United-Wolverhampton

Not only. This season has started on the wrong foot for Onana since the summer friendlies: with Lens he scored goals from midfield. In mid-August the episode against the Wolverhampton: the goalkeeper is among the best on the pitch, but in injury time comes out badly on a cross overwhelming Sasa Kalajdzic: the penalty is clear, but the VAR did not intervene (with apologies from the referee designator for the error). Manchester United pulled through and won the match 1-0, but Onana’s mistake did not go unnoticed.

Onana’s exit in Manchester-Wolverhampton which risks causing a penalty



Onana stumbles on Nottingham Forest’s goal against Manchester United

Then at the end of August the episode against Nottingham Forest (in the Premier League match won 3-2 by Manchester United): in the second minute counterattack by Taiwo Awoniyi who appears face to face with the former Inter goalkeeper who loses his balancefalling before the attacker tried the shot (thus leaving the goal totally free).

See also Gerard Piqué: Clara Chía would have done retouching to look like Shakira Onana falls, Nottingham Forest scores



Subscribe to the newsletter

