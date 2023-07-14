Onana-Manchester United: here we go. The Red Devils are one step away from closing the deal for the Inter goalkeeper: the English have relaunched, offering 50 million fixed plus 5 in bonuses. An offer that comes close to the Nerazzurri’s request of 60 million euros. However, the proposal does not fully satisfy the Viale della Liberazione club, which would like a little more to let the Cameroonian go: it is very probable that in the next few hours, probably already tomorrow, it will be possible to close for a total amount – between the fixed part and the bonus – between 55 and 60 million.

Goodbye

—

In short: a few million dance. Too few to think that the negotiation could jump. Onana is directed to Manchester, the goalkeeper’s exit will allow the Nerazzurri to complete the squad to be handed over to Inzaghi, net of possible other “secondary” movements. With the liquidity coming from the sale of the former Ajax, Inter will try the definitive assault on Lukaku and will close for the two missing goalkeepers, with Trubin and Sommer as designated replacements for Onana and Handanovic. Having arrived on a free transfer a year ago, André said goodbye to Milan after conquering the Inter fans: memorable, above all, the interventions in the Champions League that contributed in no small way to bringing the Nerazzurri to Istanbul. A few more hours and the Interista Onana will be just a memory.