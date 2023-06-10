Aldara Zarraoa (GETTY IMAGES)

A powerful name in Spanish electronic pop, Ona Mafalda (London, 1994) publishes a debut album, ona, inspired by the traditional music his father, Kyril from Bulgaria, listened to, and by the Mediterranean landscape of Mallorca, where his mother, former model Rosario Nadal, was born. In addition, she has just been the opening act for Coldplay at their concerts in Barcelona.

Why has he gone from English to Spanish in his music? I decided it during a performance in the Siroco room in Madrid. At that time, I only had a repertoire in English, but I decided to sing a version in Spanish. The energy of the public changed. I try to express myself in the language and style that seems most natural to me. Right now, it comes out in Spanish.

Have you faced any prejudice due to the fact that you come from royalty? My parents have always supported me. I am aware of my advantages. Sometimes some people have preconceived ideas, but I try to work hard so that the music speaks for itself.

How did you get to open for Coldplay? It was a decision of the band and the local promoter. They chose me for my music and their support of women as opening acts, as did Hinds. It’s funny, because my parents took me to several Coldplay concerts when I was little.

Do you remember the worst review of your life? I try to let them not affect me. And I admit that some have helped me improve.

Who are your three reference musicians or bands? Lana del Rey, Florence + the Machine and Labrinth.

The last record you loved? To the eyesby Khotton Palm, which just came out.

The song that loops in your head? Lemon Treeby Post Malone.

What is the movie you have seen the most times? All the Batman.

Name your three favorite series of all time. House, The Handmaid’s Tale, True Blood.

And the last one you saw in a row? The White Lotusbut I’m still going for the first season.

What book do you have on your nightstand right now? Macy’s Swansby Leticia Sala.

And one that he couldn’t finish? I always finish them, even if I don’t like them very much.

The last play you’ve seen? the hidden sound, at the Pavón Theater in Madrid. Spectacular.

In which museum would you stay to live? At the Serpentine Galleries in London.

Do you have any cultural guilty pleasures? Watching cartoons early in the morning, like a little girl.

What is your favorite historical character? Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

What job would you never accept? Anything science related. They don’t suit me well.

What is socially overrated? Have a perfect life, because that doesn’t exist.

If she wasn’t a singer, she would have liked to be… Surely it would be something related to the world of music.

