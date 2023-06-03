She grew up obsessed with having curved insteps, like a ballerina, and legs that didn’t bow. She asked her mother to tie them at the knees to correct that imperfection while she slept. This is Ona Carbonell (Barcelona, ​​32 years old). Pertinacious. The woman with the most medals in the history of the swimming worlds retires. She does it with the occasional message, concerned about the mental health of athletes and the mistaken idealization of motherhood.

Ask. How does a girl from 20 years ago end up doing synchronized swimming when no one knew what synchronized swimming was?

Answer. By Menorca. I spent the summers in the sea. My parents say they didn’t take me out of the water even to go eat. Although, I don’t quite know how I ended up in the pool. So, we didn’t know anything about synchro. But I tried it and fell in love.

Q. You are already retired, you have already left the pool, what do you miss the most?

R. To the team, that intense human component from day to day and that feeling of fighting for such a cool challenge. Also the adrenaline of the competition. I have given up many things, but what high competition sport gives you is very unique. Although there are other things that I don’t miss at all. Now I look at my teammates and I think: wow, how hard.

Q. Athletes, when they retire, do not have a very good body. How does it feel?

R. I’m fine. I have been lucky not to have many injuries, none of them serious. And since synchro is a non-impact sport, you don’t get to feel sore in your body. I have to say, however, that now I miss having shoelaces.

Q. Now that it’s not your day to day anymore…

R. I would like to have shoelaces from time to time. With motherhood, I don’t find time to play sports. And I feel bad. I have a terrible belly, cellulite and I have lost all the muscle. I’m fine by weight, but I’m flabby. And I can’t find a moment to play sports. I prioritize work (the 15 jobs I have) and I travel a lot. Sometimes, I see women who have just given birth, who are stupendous and who appear made up and perfect… I had a 24-hour labor and another 30. And, hey, let’s be real with motherhood and with all its stages. Me, almost a year after giving birth, I’m not well. And I see people who after three months are great.

Q. Could it be that we always believe that the other is better than us, even if it is not?

R. It is that social networks do a lot of damage. That is why I, who am an elite athlete and who have had a good body, when they ask me: I answer. And no, I don’t have the body that I had; If you don’t train and without professionals to help you, the body is what it is. After having Kai, I was great, but because I was preparing to go to the Tokyo Games. I trained ten hours a day, I would just miss it! But now I don’t even make the egg.

Q. What was the hardest thing about spending hours and hours in the water?

R. Cold. Since I was little I self-diagnosed cryophobia, phobia of cold. The water temperature in the pool is about 27 degrees; but when it is time to soak, with constant humidity, the body temperature drops. Even in a jacuzzi, at 33 degrees, you’d end up freezing if you spent five hours in there.

Q. During his farewell ceremony, he made reference, although without citing her, to his former coach Anna Tarrés. She spoke of working conditions that affected her mental health and that of her colleagues.

R. I have learned a lot from all my trainers, even from Anna I learned a lot. But it was not all good. When you lead a group of women, many of them young, even minors, who live away from home, and it depends only on you to go to the Olympic Games, you have such absolute control and power that you must go with a lot careful. For me, the method was not suitable. I will never complain about the demand I felt in the water or in the gym, about the hours or the effort. I have always been a worker. But I have seen many colleagues suffer and have mental health problems that are still with them today, in their 30s and 40s. That seems intolerable to me. My parents asked me, crying, to leave him 5,000 million times. They are both doctors and they feared for my health, even though I didn’t even tell them half of it. ‘After all the effort, after all the suffering, don’t ask me to give up,’ he told them. It is a fish that bites the tail.

Q. When the federation dismissed Tarrés, some former swimmers denounced having been mistreated, an extreme that she always denied. Between the maximum demand and mistreatment, where do you have to put the line?

R. It’s hard. There are ways and ways of doing things. I believe that you can achieve success and win medals in another way. I have reached the record for medals and I have won metals in world and European championships with another methodology. I think it is important to value the person, understand the circumstances of each one.

Q. Tarrés managed to put the Spanish synchronized among the best in the world, the generational revolution and the turmoil in the national team have made it difficult to return to those levels of excellence.

R. What Anna achieved for the Spanish syncro is undeniable, but the key is how. The end does not justify the means. In addition, great things have also been achieved after her: seven medals have been won at the Barcelona World Cups, a European has been won, diplomas have been achieved at the Games… But we have experienced a generational change and also changes in the own sport. Also, I assume that depending on how you squeeze the athletes it is easier to get results. It is much more difficult for a coach to value the athlete and help him grow without putting maximum pressure on him. That influences.

Q. Still going?

R. Yes, there have been more cases like the one we live in here, in Mexico, in Canada… Sport is changing a lot, but there are disciplines like synchro or gymnastics in which similar stories are seen recurrently, like that of Rita Mamum [la gimnasta rusa, cuyo calvario narra el documental Over the limit]. Watching the documentary, I cried at various times because what I saw reminded me of some episodes experienced in the pool. Situations like the ones seen in that documentary continue to happen, in many countries and in many sports, which is why in my farewell I wanted to emphasize that mental health must come first.

Ona Carbonell poses after the interview. alvaro garcia

Q. Already in 2021 he had to travel to the Tokyo Games, in the midst of a pandemic, without his one-year-old son Kai, who was breastfeeding. How did you experience those Games?

R. The before and after were harder than the during. Months before I began to express milk to leave enough shots in my absence; I filled the freezer with milk. When I assumed that Kai couldn’t be there with me I concentrated on enjoying being at the Olympics. But they were very strange games, without an audience, with masks… we were all more worried about not testing positive than about the competition itself.

Q. His case served to make visible a problem, that of reconciliation in elite sport. What measures do you intend to promote from the Maternity and Sport Commission?

R. We claim that maternity and elite sport are more real; And we are trying, with Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE, and with other athletes who have also been mothers, such as Maialen Chourraut or Teresa Perales, to get some measures to go ahead. We have written a letter to the Magi. Our priorities are to have nurseries in high-performance centers and lactation rooms; being able to take children as young as 18 months to competitions and have caregivers there for them; have professionals for pregnancy and postpartum and try to ensure that those physios, trainers or physical trainers specialized in issues such as the pelvic floor are included in the scholarships, for example. Also have lactation consultants. I was constantly dizzy in the months before Tokyo: I just expressed 300 ml of milk and jumped into the pool. You need professional help.

Q. He won more medals than anyone in Spanish swimming, he won Masterchef and he has already finished his studies in Fashion Design. Where is her future headed?

R. I’ll have to start focusing, because I do a lot of different things, but now that after 10 years I’m finally a designer: I’ve created my own brand, with a line of swimsuits.

Q. How long will it take to jump back into a pool?

R. Nothing. I have hung the swimsuit, but only the competition one. I can’t live without getting into the water, I don’t know how to be without weightlessness. I have signed up for the municipal swimming pool and I have exchanged the elite athletes for older women and babies, which is the only thing I have around. I go very occasionally. But when I go and there aren’t many people, I do some synchro, because I have mono.

