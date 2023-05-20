At 32 years old, the great swimmer Ona Carbonell emerged from the pool metamorphosed into an activist, champion of women’s rights, sustainability, environmental protection and the cause against psychological abuse. She was accompanied by Iberdrola, her sponsor; the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Alejandro Blanco; the Secretary of State for Sport, José Manuel Franco; and the president of the swimming federation, Fernando Carpena, when this Friday at noon at the COE headquarters he announced his withdrawal to become, he announced, the flag of the Maternity and Sports Commission. “We will work,” she said, “to help all athletes who want to be mothers without having to give up their sports careers.”

Supported by an institutional, political and industrial apparatus never seen in the retirement of a Spanish athlete, who has been one of the four most important swimmers in the history of Spain together with Mireia Belmonte, Gemma Mengual and Andrea Fuentes, received a heartfelt tribute by the singer Ruth Lorenzo, who interpreted Queenand proclaimed her “goddess”, to the joy of Ona’s family, who attended in the front row with their children Theo and Kai.

“I have lived through everything,” said Ona, at the culmination of a farewell speech in which she pointed to Ana Tarrés, the coach who propelled her to her greatest successes. “At some time I have been forced to work under conditions and forms of work that seriously affected me and many other colleagues, including mental health. They are forms that I do not share at all because I think they move away from what sport is and its values ​​and they are not excusable with the ultimate goal of seeking maximum performance or a medal.

The Catalan Ana Tarrés was the founder of high competition Spanish synchronized swimming. Under her direction the team won four Olympic medals. But in 2012, after the London Games, the technician was fired under a wave of allegations of mistreatment. The CSD supported the departure of Tarrés, but the federation had to compensate her with 400,000 euros for unfair dismissal as these accusations were not proven before the Justice.

“What I admire most about you is your involvement with the disadvantaged or with social problems”, praised José Manuel Franco. “I admire Ona Carbonell who decided to start from scratch after a trip to Nepal, who is involved in protecting the oceans, in climate change… You represent the transformative power of sport. Spanish sport cannot afford to live without you”.

“Women do not have the same treatment or visibility”

Under the direction of Tarrés, in the first six years of her elite career until 2012, Ona won eight world medals and two Olympic medals, all in duo and team categories; After the dismissal of the coach, the swimmer from Barcelona achieved six world medals in duets and teams, and six in solos. Half of her competitive activity was devoted to her tournaments as a soloist, without Olympic status. In recent years, Carbonell has served as the leader of a rejuvenated national team, a new generation of swimmers who dream of reaching the milestones of their predecessors, and with them she attended the Tokyo Games just a year after becoming a mother for the first time: they finished seventh in the team final.

Asked about the apparent conflict between Olympic success and mental health, Ona said that you can get on the podium at a Games without suffering mistreatment. “It is possible and I have shown it,” she said. “Sacrifice always has to be. But the line is very fine. You have to understand the person as someone who has her things and that mental health comes first ”.

Carbonell, this Friday, during the press conference. alvaro garcia

“I have always tried to be a public exhibition to support projects and causes that contribute to fighting inequalities and violence, and to make the world more sustainable and just for everyone”, he declared. “For years I have been aware that women do not have the same treatment and visibility at a social and sporting level. Thanks to my motherhood I have realized how little sport has evolved in conciliation and I have worked to make this situation visible and that the means are put in place to change it”.

“You already know that I have fire inside, but my head and my heart no longer wanted to be a thousand per thousand in the water,” said the swimmer, a graduate in Fashion Design, another of her great passions. “Now I wanted to be in another area,” she closed.

