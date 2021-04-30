Tomorrow the UAE will mark “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action” which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, corresponding to the anniversary of the departure of the founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”

The “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” is an annual occasion to celebrate the UAE’s achievements since the era of Sheikh Zayed, “may God bless him,” and to this day in terms of humanitarian work through the aid it provides to other countries and peoples. It also represents an annual date to announce many humanitarian and charitable initiatives. Vitality and quality through hundreds of governmental and community events organized by public, private and civil institutions.

The occasion is for the second year in a row in light of the exceptional circumstances that the world is experiencing as a result of the outbreak of the new Corona virus, which requires following the example of the human legacy of the founding leader Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, for more cooperation and solidarity to face the challenges resulting from the “Corona” crisis.

During the Corona pandemic, the UAE affirmed its commitment to the vision and humanitarian message that Sheikh Zayed “may God have mercy on him” established through its efforts and role in helping the countries of the world address this crisis, as it sent about 2000 tons of medical aid to 130 countries, as part of its endeavor to spread the values ​​of goodness and cooperation. And solidarity between human beings.

And Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, is considered a symbol of giving and providing aid to every needy in any region of the world. During his reign the UAE turned into the most important countries contributing to humanitarian and relief work in the world, and today, thanks to his legacy, it occupies the world’s largest source of aid. External.

Evidence of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s tender has spread throughout the various countries of the world, so there is hardly a spot in the world that does not bear a generous effect that glorifies his fragrant memory. World over 98 billion dirhams as of late 2000.

On the Arab level, and in 1981, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan chaired the summit announcing the birth of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. In conjunction with the summit, Sheikh Zayed directed the “Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development” to provide two loans to the State of Bahrain, amounting to 160 million dirhams, to finance projects. Electrical and industrial.

And “may God bless him” decided in 1972 to help Yemen establish Radio Sana’a, and in 1974 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan provided an additional sum of one million and 710 thousand dollars to complete the radio and television project in Yemen. Under his direction, “may God have mercy on him”, the UAE provided urgent assistance as it was estimated. $ 3 million to mitigate the effects of the floods and torrents that swept the Republic of Yemen in the 1990s.

Egypt has always occupied a privileged position in the heart of the late Sheikh Zayed, who left a good impact on it, taking many forms, including building a number of tourist residential cities, reclaiming tens of thousands of agricultural lands, establishing many tourist villages, and providing financial support to medical centers and hospitals.

After the October War of 1973, “may God bless him and grant him peace” ensured that Egypt helped rebuild the cities of the Suez Canal, “Suez – Ismailia – Port Said” that were destroyed in the Israeli aggression against them in 1967.

In 1990, during his participation in the world historical celebration that was held in Aswan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, “God have mercy on him” donated twenty million dollars to revive the ancient Library of Alexandria.

Dozens of lofty projects are rising in front of the eyes, bearing the name “Zayed”, most notably the Sheikh Zayed Medical Foundation, the Child Care Center, and many integrated housing units. In 1976, God’s mercy, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development directed a loan of 40 million Dirhams for the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the Kingdom of Morocco.

In Palestine, the Sheikh Zayed suburb project in Jerusalem, which cost about 15 million dirhams, is one of the most prominent projects that “may God have mercy on him” directed to implement in Palestine, along with other projects, including the reconstruction of the Jenin camp, which cost about 100 million dirhams to construct and the construction of the Sheikh Zayed city in Gaza. At a cost of about 220 million dirhams, Sheikh Khalifa City in Rafah and the Emirati neighborhood in Khan Yunis, in addition to many hospitals, schools, health centers and centers for the handicapped that have spread in Palestinian villages, camps and cities in Gaza and the West Bank.

The aid of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Sudan was the most prominent feature of charitable donations, as he donated “may God have mercy on him” to establish the College of Medicine and Nasser Hospital in the Sudanese city of Wad Madani, and an amount of 3 million dollars was provided for drinking water projects in Sudan .. And the Abu Dhabi Fund also provided Arab Economic Development “loan in the amount of 5.16 million dirhams for the rural development project in the Darfur region of western Sudan.

Sheikh Zayed was interested in helping Lebanon through his initiative to remove mines left by the Israeli occupation of the south at his own expense, as well as for the UAE to play an active role in the process of rebuilding Lebanon after the war, so the state provided financial aid, donations and loans for vital and development projects.

During the reign of Sheikh Zayed, Syria received a plentiful amount of support for charitable and development projects, as the “Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development” signed in Damascus three agreements with Syria to finance three industrial projects worth 911 million dirhams.

On the international level, and in Pakistan, for example, the cities of Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar stand proudly proud of the three Islamic centers established by Sheikh Zayed to spread Islamic and Arab culture among the people of Pakistan, in addition to paving and expanding the mountain road from the city of Kharan, building Daly Mosque, digging water wells, and building mosques, schools and housing.

In 1982, “May God have mercy on his soul” donated 500 thousand dollars for the building project of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi. He also directed medical aid, scholarships and urgent aid to victims of earthquakes and floods.

The Emirati charitable projects in the era of Sheikh Zayed went beyond the scope of the Arab and Islamic world and extended to include all countries of the world .. In 1992 the UAE donated five million dollars to the American Disaster Relief Fund to help the victims and victims of Hurricane Andrew, which struck the US state of Florida.

History records the honorable stances of Sheikh Zayed in supporting and supporting the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina during his exposure to the most heinous war crimes in the 1990s, as he directed, on April 26, 1993, to provide an amount of 10 million dollars to relieve them from the tragic conditions they are going through.

And “may God have mercy on him” ordered the sending of many relief shipments of food and medical supplies to Bosnia and directed to receive waves of the wounded to be treated in state hospitals and ensured that dozens of families would stay in fully equipped apartments and provide them with job opportunities.

In May 1990, an agreement was signed to establish an Islamic printing press in the Chinese capital, Beijing, with a grant from Sheikh Zayed to support the activities of Chinese Muslims and spread the Islamic call at a cost of 3.1 million dirhams, as well as a donation of half a million dollars to support the UAE-China Friendship Association.

In 1999, under the directions of Sheikh Zayed, “may God have mercy on him,” a relief plane left Abu Dhabi airport bound for Greece to help those affected by the earthquake that struck large areas of the country.

Under the directions of him, may God have mercy on him, in the year 2000, the Emirates Red Crescent began distributing sacrifices in the Republic of Ingushetia to the displaced Chechens. The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation provided 145 tons of food aid to those affected by the famine that swept the Horn of Africa. Ministers provide urgent aid of $ 100,000 to earthquake victims in Guatemala.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul”, received medals, badges and awards from various countries of the year and international organizations in appreciation for his great services to humanity. In 1985 the International Organization for Foreigners in Geneva awarded the Golden Document to Sheikh Zayed as the most important figure. For the year 1985 for the prominent role of His Highness in helping expatriates on the land of his country and abroad in the humanitarian, cultural and financial fields.

In 1988, the “Man of the Year” organization in Paris chose Sheikh Zayed, in appreciation of his wise and effective leadership and the outstanding success of His Highness in achieving the well-being of the people of the UAE, developing his country on land and people, and making it a developed, advanced country.

In 1993 the League of Arab States awarded the Sash of the Man of Development and Development to Sheikh Zayed, and in 1995 the Association of Moroccan Historians presented Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan the Golden Medal for Arab History in appreciation of his efforts “may God have mercy on him” in the service of Arabism and Islam, as well as recognition of his white hands on scholars and his pride in his passion for the science of history and studies. Historical.





