Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE continues its multilateral efforts and initiatives to reach a world free of neglected tropical diseases that affect the lives of more than 1.7 billion people, as it adheres to the humanitarian approaches and principles based on helping people in need, and to pay attention to the safety and human health in various countries of the world.

On the 30th of next January, the countries of the world will participate in their celebration of the International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, after it was launched by the World Health Organization in 2020, with the aim of strengthening the efforts of global health authorities and involving the general public in urgent efforts aimed at eliminating neglected tropical diseases that afflict one of the All five people in the world.

The World NTD Day 2021 will bring together nearly 300 partner organizations from more than 55 countries, participating in the diverse global health landscape to end neglected tropical diseases.

During the event, the UAE will illuminate 14 landmarks in various parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including the Burj Al Arab, the Dubai Frame, the Emirates Palace, Al Ittihad Arena and ADNOC Headquarters, with colors.

For more than 30 years, the UAE and its leadership have committed themselves to combating neglected tropical diseases. In 1990, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, donated $ 5.77 million to the Carter Center to support his efforts to eradicate Guinea worm disease. One of the neglected tropical diseases.

The decades-long partnership with the Carter Center has prevented 80 million cases of Guinea worm disease, and work is on the right path to becoming the first disease to be eradicated without the use of vaccines or drugs.

The UAE cemented its commitment to combating neglected tropical diseases in 2017 through the Reaching the Last Mile Fund – a 10-year, $ 100 million initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, with the support of the Peel Foundation. And Melinda Gates and various partners.

This initiative provides treatment and preventive care in societies that lack access to high-quality health services, with a special focus on reaching the last mile in eliminating diseases.

The message of “Reaching the Last Mile” represents the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to eliminate contagious diseases that are preventable and affect the world’s poorest and most vulnerable societies, in addition to helping millions of children and adults lead healthy lives with dignity.

In 2020, the UAE launched the Reach Campaign to engage the public in the mission of the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, as the campaign follows an innovative approach to fundraising to combat river blindness, and seeks to educate community members also about the disease, through strategic and targeted awareness efforts.

Supporting efforts to eradicate neglected tropical diseases is part of the UAE’s broader commitment to global health issues and the elimination of infectious diseases, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has donated more than $ 250 million since 2010 in support of efforts aimed at eliminating these diseases that can Prevention.

1.7 billion people

Neglected tropical diseases affect the lives of more than 1.7 billion people who live in the poorest and most marginalized societies around the world. The term “neglected tropical diseases” is an umbrella term currently used to describe a group of 20 transmittable diseases that can be prevented and treated.

roadmap

The International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases is an occasion for the World Health Organization to launch a new roadmap that it has developed to eliminate these diseases, in addition to several months-long activities, most notably the holding of the first ever global summit to end neglected tropical diseases, which Kigali will host next June. During the event, 300 partner organizations from more than 55 countries participating in the diverse global health landscape will meet to end neglected tropical diseases.

road map

The new WHO roadmap aims over the next ten years to reduce by 90 percent the number of people who need treatment against NTDs, and to achieve a 75 percent reduction in ADRs, according to disability and related to NTDs, and to achieve the goal. In 100 countries eliminating one NTD, eliminating two NTDs.