On Sunday, when the great match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was going on, the team’s former all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal also got involved in a match on Twitter.The most exciting match of IPL 2020 was played on Sunday. The super over happened after the match between the two teams was tied and the first super over was also amazing. After this, for the first time in cricket history, the decision of the match came out of the second super over. Kings XI Punjab won the second super over.

However, when the target was 177 runs in front of Kings XI Punjab, the team seemed to achieve it very easily. The pair of Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul were attacking Mumbai bowlers. However, the Kings XI Punjab team once again faltered in the last over and the score was tied.

Yuvraj Singh, who has played for both franchises in the IPL, was surprised to see the batting of Caribbean batsman Nicholas Pooran. He also praised Puran’s batting on Twitter.

Yuvi and Yuji’s ‘battle’ on social media

Yuvraj wrote on Twitter, ‘It seems that today’s match will be in the name of Nicholas Puran. His bat flow is very beautiful. It is fantastic to see him bat. It reminds me of someone! Game on! My guess is that Punjab will play in the playoffs and will face Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals in the final.

Chahal then jokingly responded to this tweet. And then a string started.

Chahal replied, “Brother, come back to India.”

Significantly, Chahal plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli in the IPL. His team is doing very well this season. Bangalore are ranked third with 6 wins in 9 matches. At the same time, Punjab has now come in sixth place with three wins and six points.