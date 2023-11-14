The Italian team Memorable Games presented On You Tail with a new one gameplay trailer which showed something more about the structure and particular settings of this interesting one adventure with investigative elements.
The video also announces that the release is scheduled for 2024awaiting further clarification on a precise launch date, but the arrival is now expected for next year on Nintendo Switch and PC, with the game published by Humble Games.
On You Tail stages a story based on anthropomorphic animals within a setting typically close to some Italian coastal towns.
A “summer” investigative adventure
According to the developers themselves, the idea is to recreate the typical atmosphere of seaside towns where people spend their holidayssummerstaging a particular adventure out of the ordinary, which however has the flavor of a beach holiday.
On Your Tail presents a open world map which seems to recall the typical setting of the Ligurian Cinque Terre, one of the most famous coastal landscapes in Italy, which is the backdrop to a strange adventure for the protagonists.
Going back a bit Detective stories with a lighter and more ironic tone such as Inspector Montalbano and I Delitti del BarLume, On Your Tail drops us into an intricate case, to be solved by collecting clues and questioning witnesses and suspects.
