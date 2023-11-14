The Italian team Memorable Games presented On You Tail with a new one gameplay trailer which showed something more about the structure and particular settings of this interesting one adventure with investigative elements.

The video also announces that the release is scheduled for 2024awaiting further clarification on a precise launch date, but the arrival is now expected for next year on Nintendo Switch and PC, with the game published by Humble Games.

On You Tail stages a story based on anthropomorphic animals within a setting typically close to some Italian coastal towns.