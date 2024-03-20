The “On Your Path” service, which is provided by the Dubai Police General Command, in partnership with refueling stations in the emirate, issued 1,251 minor accident reports during the past year, while the number of items found and returned to their owners after being delivered to the stations reached 913, and the initiative finally won the Shield Award. Arab Digital Government, 2024 Government Achievements Category.

The head of the “On Your Path” initiative team, First Lieutenant Majid bin Saed Al Kaabi, told Emirates Today that the initiative is not limited to facilitating and making auditors happy by completing reports and available services without the need to visit police stations, but it provides a free service for the elderly, people of determination, and pregnant women. In cooperation with the company operating the largest network of vehicle service centers, affiliated with the ENOC Group, it includes transporting cars that have been involved in accidents to approved repair shops, and returning them to their homes after repair, while providing the same service to members of the community for only 150 dirhams, which is a symbolic amount that does not exceed the value of the cost.

He added that the initiative provided the aforementioned service free of charge to 113 people from the three categories to which the Dubai Police General Command pays special attention, pointing out that the vehicle repair service concerns all people who are involved in a minor accident or an unknown accident.

Al-Kaabi explained that those wishing for the service can visit the “ENOC” and “ADNOC” petrol stations to obtain a report on the accident, within the framework of the fifth phase of the initiative, and after obtaining the report, they can benefit from the service through “Autopro”, where the damaged vehicle is transported to An approved workshop to repair it, and after completing that, it will be transported to the residence, indicating that the documents required to obtain the report are a copy of the car’s ownership and ID card, in addition to a photo of the accident.

He stated that the Dubai Police General Command added the “Police Eye” and “Electronic Crime Reporting” (Ecrime) services to the service package of the “On Your Path” initiative launched by Dubai Police in partnership with fuel supply companies in the Emirate of Dubai (Emirates National Oil Company – ENOC, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company – ADNOC, and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – Emarat).

He stressed that the Dubai Police General Command, under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, has harnessed all its capabilities to ensure the provision of innovative and qualitative services that meet the aspirations of the public, pointing out that the initiative is the first of its kind in the world to provide traffic services at fueling stations. .

Al-Kaabi stated that the initiative, in its fifth phase, added two new services (the police and cybercrime reporting), in addition to four other services, bringing the total to six services, represented in simple traffic accident reports, accident reports against unknown persons, and the vehicle repair service, in addition to Lost and Found Service, stressing that the aim of this is to make it easier for visitors and make them happy, without the need to reach police stations in Dubai, and to provide services that are in line with the government’s directions to improve the quality of life in society, and to enable community members to obtain police services in a smooth and flexible manner, and raise The level of customer happiness through the speed of completing requirements for obtaining reports and services.

He pointed out that services are provided through 138 stations, and 6,942 trainees from 11 governmental and semi-governmental agencies underwent training, so that they can provide assistance to customers.

