Sky News Arabia presented a special file entitled (The Years of the Arabs) dealing with the passage of the first decade of the Arab revolutions in Syria, Yemen, Egypt and Libya. Although the idea seemed traditional and was covered by many Arab and international news channels, what was presented could be classified as the perception of what the visual news media will look like in the future, even if this was one of the most courageous media attempts in light of the competition and intense competition between specialized news channels, which sank In media and news excitement, at the expense of journalistic professionalism, which has its inherent rules and values, which are what has been brought up in this analytical documentary series of complex political scenes from Arab history.

One of the media tasks that contemporary media undertakes is employing digital technology in visual media in a way that preserves the news value, and gives the full visual dimension that has become available, and has become required by a wide range of viewers, the image is no longer the traditional one captured by reporters around the world and is commented It is based on experts and specialists, whether in political, economic, sports or other news stories. Rather, it is a stereotype that requires a form that is created through the use of augmented reality (graphics) techniques to keep pace with the event and bring it closer to the extent possible, and it is an area in which all visual media compete, without An exception, and the most important part of success is not only in visual dazzling, but in employing the story through professional journalistic methods.

In the coming years, there will be no anchor or news anchor appearing on the screen to present news without the use of augmented reality, which will require in the future that the production of sixty seconds will require a journalist who specializes in writing, and a product that has the imagination to draw the stereotypical movement of television, which will also be on the broadcaster. Performed as part of producing news of less than one minute duration, which means that highly technical and technical integrity must be employed.

Media professionalism is always at stake, and competitiveness does not mean seeking to excite the masses and viewers by fabricating misleading news, but rather to the extent possible to respect the mentality of the Arab citizen and respect his mentality by presenting the news and political, economic, social and even medical analysis in an objective manner by attracting the best news specialists in their field. This is part of media professionalism. Rather, it is one of the pillars that some media have dropped in the context of media employment to serve different agendas, be it ideological or otherwise, and just as traditional journalism will remain an essential source for making, presenting and analyzing news, this will also mean that the journalist has to possess the most flexible technical tools in producing the news. And writing reports, and even articles that will not have a place on paper newspapers, but will have a different look on screens and websites.

In the “Years of the Arabs” series, investigative journalism and political analysis were combined, and it is the next stereotype for all news dealing during the coming decades. This is a quality that will depend on forming teams of journalists to produce such a quality that will cancel with the passage of time the documentary films that have prevailed since the sixties of the last twentieth century and then entered News analysis and now we have entered a completely new phase that will require more effort and qualification for the cadres, who have to present visual journalistic work at technical and technical levels of high quality, as competitiveness will remain confined to quality.

Media values ​​and principles remain a basic pillar, even if competition is crowded. Competition will lead to better production. Values ​​and principles will remain the standards that the Arab viewer will respect, who in turn will transform into a direct influence through interactive media techniques. This is what Sky News Arabia provides in terms of an enlightening mission in addition to services. News via its various platforms.

* Yemeni writer