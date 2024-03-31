bAyern's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) made a name for himself with a video on Easter Sunday. In a 35-second sequence he shared on Instagram and X published, he praised an oversized chocolate Easter egg that bore his own face.

“Hi, it’s Easter. I didn't find a sweater for Easter, but I did find a super Easter egg, a mega Easter egg made of chocolate. It smells wonderful,” said the CSU boss, who likes to wear a reindeer sweater at Christmas. As he said this, an animated white rabbit hopped across the screen.

“What is particularly successful is that it has been given a very interesting painting,” said Söder, turning the egg over and showing that he himself can be seen in the portrait on it, with the words “Happy Easter” underneath.

“Why are you doing something like that Markus?”

“If you like it and find it interesting, then comment on it and we'll give it away in the comments. It'll be super fresh in a few days and everyone who likes it can get it. Happy Easter and – my super Easter egg,” he said – and received some incredulous comments: “Why are you doing something like that Markus?” wrote someone.

When asked on Sunday, a CSU spokesman said it was actually a raffle campaign and not an April Fool's joke.