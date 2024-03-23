On the twenty-third of March of each year, the world celebrates World Meteorological Day, which aims to highlight the great importance of meteorology in our daily lives and its crucial role in protecting lives and property.

This day is an opportunity to appreciate the efforts made in the field of meteorology and weather forecasting, as well as to raise awareness of climate change and its impact on our planet. This year's World Meteorological Day holds special significance, as it witnesses a turning point for the World Meteorological Organization, with the new President of the Organization and the Secretary-General assuming their duties after their recent election. These changes in leadership are expected to bring new insights and renewed momentum to WMO efforts; The new leaders are expected to address the complexities of global climate dynamics with innovative strategies and enhanced international cooperation, with the aim of leading the organization towards broader horizons in confronting pressing challenges related to weather, water and climate phenomena. His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organization, said in his speech on this occasion: “As the new President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), I am honored to address the global community on the occasion of the celebration of World Meteorological Day this year. Pointing to the great progress that has been achieved in the field of meteorology and its crucial role in shaping a sustainable future, he stressed: We begin a new chapter, marked by unity, innovation and a firm commitment to the well-being of our planet.

Al Mandoos noted that the theme of World Meteorological Day this year, “At the forefront of climate action,” highlights the complex relationship between our climate and water resources, and serves as a very important reminder of the challenges we face due to climate fluctuations and climate changes, and the urgent need for joint action to ensure water security for all. He added: In my first year as President, I am strongly committed to strengthening international cooperation and using the latest science and technology to improve weather, climate and water services around the world. Our efforts aim not only to enhance our understanding of the Earth’s atmospheric phenomena, but also to exploit this knowledge to protect lives and property, and enhance economical development. He stressed that the importance of meteorological services in mitigating the negative effects of climate change cannot be underestimated, and it is absolutely necessary to improve early warning systems for severe weather events and continuous support for the management of water resources and agriculture. Therefore, the role of meteorology in building resilient societies and ecosystems is extremely important. Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos called on governments, organizations and individuals to join a global partnership to confront the urgent challenges posed by climate change. He said: “Together we can enhance the culture of preparedness and innovation for a sustainable future, and ensure that meteorology continues to be a ray of hope and an engine for progress.”

At the conclusion of his speech, the President of the World Meteorological Organization addressed the international community, saying: As we move forward, let us remember that our actions today will shape the climate legacy we leave for future generations. Let us strive for a world in which harmony prevails between humans and nature, guided by the principles of sustainability, equity, and scientific excellence. . It is worth noting that Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos was elected in June of last year to head the World Meteorological Organization for a period of four years starting from 2023 and extending until 2027. This specialized agency of the United Nations, which includes 139 member states, plays a vital role in international cooperation and coordination regarding The state of the Earth's atmosphere and its interaction with the environment and oceans, in addition to the resulting weather and climate, and the distribution of water resources resulting from this interaction.