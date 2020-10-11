Film actress Kangana Ranaut has targeted Deepika Padukone on the occasion of World Mental Health Day without being named and said that she is running a depression shop. Along with this, Kangana has appealed to the fans to see their ‘Judicial Hai Kya’ as well.

Kangana wrote in a tweet, “The film we made for mental health awareness was dragged into the court by people running a depression shop. After the media ban, the film was renamed before release due to marketing complexities. But it is good The film is, see it today. ” Along with this, hashtag also wrote World Mental Health Day.

The film that we made for mental health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

Actually, Deepika runs an NGO called ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ about Padukone’s Mental Health Awareness. This NGO had allegedly questioned the title of Kangana’s film. Along with this, the doctors of The Indian Psychiatric Society also complained to Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the censor board, objecting to the title of the film. In the complaint, the society demanded to know how mental health would be addressed in the film.

Filmmakers took the decision to change the title after criticism from Mental Health Experts. In a statement to The Indian Express, a spokesperson for Balaji Telefilms said, “Due to the sensitivity associated with the issue of mental health and our impetus to not hurt anyone’s feelings, the makers changed the film’s title from ‘Mental Hai Kya’ to ‘Judicial’ Took the decision to do “.” Both Kangana and Rajkumar have done a good job in this thriller and we cannot wait for the audience to see it on the big screen. “

Significantly, a few days ago, Deepika Padukone had posted a post regarding depression, in response to which Kangana targeted Direct Deepika.

Also read-

Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu will not celebrate wedding anniversary tomorrow due to this sorrow, relationship going on 54 years

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon along with these celebs gave such a reaction on the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb