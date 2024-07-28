According to World Health Organization statistics, one person dies from hepatitis-related illness every 30 seconds worldwide, underscoring the need to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment services.

Gastroenterology consultant Ahmed Al-Jazzar explains that there are 5 main strains of the hepatitis virus, which are (ABCDE), and hepatitis B and C represent the most common infection.

He added: “The disease claims the lives of 1.3 million people and causes 2.2 million new infections annually, according to the World Health Organization,” noting that “the causes of infection with this disease are due to daily practices and incorrect behaviors, such as poor hygiene and multiple use of some personal tools.”

Al-Jazzar pointed out that “some types of hepatitis that a person can contract result in severe symptoms, while others develop silently and can only be detected clinically, depending on their type, degree of development, and danger to the patient’s life. In addition, some viruses develop and lead to chronic viral hepatitis (liver cirrhosis), which results in serious complications that contribute to the formation of cancer cells in this vital organ.”

How does hepatitis B virus spread?

“Hepatitis B is primarily spread when blood, semen or other body fluids, even in amounts invisible to the naked eye, enter the bloodstream from an infected person to a healthy person,” Al-Jazzar explains. “Certain lifestyle conditions, occupations and behaviours can also increase the risk of infection.”

He added: “Hepatitis B infection can be short-term and acute, or long-term and severe, and this infection can cause serious diseases including liver cancer, cirrhosis, liver failure, and other lifelong health problems.”

He added: “Hepatitis B infection acquired at birth is more likely to become chronic than one that occurs later in life, and vaccination is the best way to prevent infection. To prevent this, all age groups, from infants to the elderly, should be vaccinated against hepatitis B.”

How does hepatitis C virus spread?

“Hepatitis C is spread when blood from a person infected with the hepatitis C virus, even in microscopic amounts, enters the body of an uninfected person,” explains Al-Jazzar.

“The best way to prevent hepatitis C is to avoid behaviors that can spread the disease, such as sharing or reusing needles or other personal items that may come into contact with infected blood,” he added.

treatment

For hepatitis B, universal vaccination against it provides all infants from birth with a decisive guarantee and prevents infection. As for hepatitis C, most treatments involve taking oral medications (pills) for 8 to 12 weeks, as the treatment cures more than 95 percent of patients, usually without side effects.

It is noteworthy that July 28 was chosen as the World Hepatitis Day because it coincides with the birthday of Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who is credited with discovering the hepatitis C virus and developing a diagnostic test and vaccine for it.